Klay shouts out WNBA's Carter for wearing his signature shoe

Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter made waves with recent comments about Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, but it was something she did on the court that caught the eye of Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson.

Carter scored 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting in Chicago's 83-72 win over the Dallas Wings on Thursday, all while wearing Thompson's signature "Anta KT9" sneaker.

Following the game, Thompson shouted out Carter with a post on his Instagram story.

Thompson originally with Anta in 2015, before inking a 10-year, $80 million dollar deal with the Chinese sports equipment giant in 2017.

Anta has released nine different models of shoes under Thompson's signature series, with the most recent being the "KT9" worn by Carter on Thursday.

Carter isn't the only hooper to sport Thompson's signature shoe, as Warriors teammate Kevon Looney sported the "KT9" model in Golden State's season-finale on April 16.

While Thompson's future with the Warriors remains uncertain, his signature sneakers are sure to be seen on the hardwood for years to come.

