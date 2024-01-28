Klay rocks Kristin Juszczyk-designed 49ers jacket to Warriors game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Klay Thompson arrived to Chase Center in style on Saturday.

The Warriors sharpshooter rode into the garage on his bicycle wearing a red 49ers puffer jacket ahead of Golden State's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. The design was custom-made by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

"Niner gang!" Thompson shouted out as he arrived. "Y'all know what time it is. Niner Faithful. Look at this! Little nice collab. Dubs-Niners. C'mon now."

Klay repping the 49ers in a jacket designed by @krisjuszczyk 🤩🔥



pic.twitter.com/s6YVX5Y8cZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 28, 2024

Juszczyk's designs recently have taken the sports world by storm, customizing pieces for international pop star Taylor Swift, actor Taylor Lautner and 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, among several others.

She also reportedly is engaged in discussions with the NFL to turn her innovative designs into official league merchandise.

Juszczyk expressed her joy over Thompson wearing her design, commenting on a video of the Warriors star in it.

"LET'S GO!!!" Juszczyk wrote on Instragm. "Thank you for the support!!! Do it for the bay!!" with two clapping emojis.

Thompson's support came at a perfect time, as San Francisco prepares to face the Detroit Lions in its third consecutive NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Levi's Stadium with the hopes of reaching Super Bowl LVIII.

Several 49ers players have been spotted sitting courtside at Warriors games, including Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Samuel. It was only right for Thompson to return the favor.

