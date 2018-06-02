Klay 'pissed off' after watching replay of injury, plans to play in Game 2

Klay Thompson limped to his seat in front of the media on Saturday afternoon at Oracle Arena.

"My ankle is just sore and stiff right now," Thompson told the media.

"I'm going to do everything I possibly can to be on the court tomorrow," Thompson said, a line he kept repeating.

Then, without prompting, he addressed the first quarter play in which J.R. Smith undercut him.

"When I watched the replay, it pissed me off. That's a tough play on the ball, and just to tumble into somebody's legs like that, you gotta move past it, but it's life. I'm going to be better from it. It's just a minor setback. I don't think it was intentional," Thompson said.

Did Smith say anything to him after the incident?

"He was remorseful, so I don't think he meant to do it. But just sucks, it's part of the game. It sucks with the timing this year, during the Finals," Thompson said.

When asked about his availability for Game 2, Thompson made it clear he's happy the game wasn't on Saturday, saying he didn't know if he would have been able to play.

But Game 2 is on Sunday and Thompson expects to play.

"I'm planning on playing," Thompson said.

Backcourt mate Steph Curry was asked about what he saw from Thompson during practice on Saturday.

"From what I saw, he's looking pretty good, pretty happy, pretty upbeat. He obviously didn't do much on the floor, but he doesn't really need to. Hopefully he'll get some more treatment and recovery and keep making progress. If I was betting, I'd say Klay is playing based on who he is and his attitude," Curry said.

Game Result/Schedule Game 1 Warriors 124, Cavs 114 (OT) Game 2 Oakland -- Sunday, June 3 at 5pm Game 3 Cleveland -- Wednesday, June 6 at 6pm Game 4 Cleveland -- Friday, June 8 at 6pm Game 5 Oakland -- Monday, June 11 at 6pm Game 6 Cleveland -- Thursday, June 14 at 6pm Game 7 Oakland -- Sunday, June 17 at 5pm