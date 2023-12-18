Advertisement

Klay erupts for 28 points in Warriors' 118-114 win over Blazers

NBC Sports Bay Area

Klay Thompson drops 28 points, four assists and one steal as Warriors snap the Trail Blazers' six-game winning streak with a 118-114 victory in Portland.

