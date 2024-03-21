Klay emphasizes importance of CP3's ‘critical' assists vs. Grizz

Yahoo Sports

Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein, as the trio kick off the show by reacting to Caleb William's pro day performance and Marvin Harrison Jr's lack thereof – and how important testing is to NFL evaluators. Next up is the latest on wide receiver market, as the Cleveland Browns paid Jerry Jeudy a surprising amount of money (Charles gives his thoughts on why), and Mike Williams is headed to the New York Jets, who have made some impressive moves this offseason. Later, Charles dives into what he's hearing on the 2024 NFL quarterback class and whether or not the hype train has gone too far, especially when you consider a 2021 QB class that was similarly lauded. The trio discuss JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. and how the puzzle might come together at the end of April. The hosts finish the show with expectations for the upcoming owner's meetings next week, as Jori expects we could see the end of the hip drop tackle and some big changes to the kickoff.