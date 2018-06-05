How was Klay able to play in Game 2? Mychal Thompson credits 'miracle worker'

Draymond Green did not think that Klay Thompson was going to be able to play in Game 2.

Steve Kerr also had his doubts.

Klay's father, Mychal, shared that sentiment.

So what changed? How was Klay able to take the floor on Sunday night?

"Chelsea, the Warriors trainers, man -- I told her last night she's a miracle worker," Mychal said on KNBR 680 on Monday evening. "The Klay Thompson that I saw on Friday night ... I almost told him, I said, 'Man, Klay, maybe you should just wait until Wednesday to play.

"The way he was walking, the pain he was in, his ankle looked all puffy and swollen ... Saturday night he started bouncing on the ankle and said, 'Man, I'm doing much better.' He went to treatment twice a day, and at home he was sitting down with the ice, had the compression sock on."

Game 2 started at 5pm PT. At 3:15pm, Kerr told reporters that Klay would need to test his ankle during warmups.

Then, the team would make a decision on his availability.

In the end, he scored 20 points in 34 minutes.

"The Warriors training staff -- you have to give them all the credit," Mychal said...