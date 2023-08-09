KLAA West football: What to expect in 2023

It’s pretty much conceded that Belleville, winner of the last two state Division 1 football championships, will win another KLAA East title.

The Tigers are, after all, 41-1 in regular-season play against KLAA teams and have one of the top quarterbacks in the nation in junior Bryce Underwood.

But determining which team will travel to Belleville for the KLAA championship isn’t as cut-and-dried. The West Division appears to be a toss-up between at least four teams. Brighton is the coaches' preseason favorite.

Following is a look at the eight teams in the KLAA West:

Grant Hetherton will be Brighton's starting quarterback in 2023 after backing up the last two seasons.

Brighton

The bad news: Brighton doesn’t have a single returning starter at receiver, linebacker or in the secondary.

The good news: The Bulldogs return senior quarterback Grant Hetherton who, although he hasn’t been the starter the last two years, has three seasons of varsity experience.

Brighton typically gets ahead of the game when it has a strong senior class, making sure underclassmen get some playing time under the Friday night lights.

“We had a great senior class,” Brighton coach Brian Lemons said. “They did a great job mentoring these underclassmen. We need to speed up the clock and let them mature as fast as possible and get them ready to go.”

Canton's Devon Pettus is a power back who will be tough to bring down.

Canton

Everything is new at Canton, including the bitter taste of a losing record.

The Chiefs went 3-6 in 2022, their first losing season since 1999. Their run of 14 consecutive playoff appearances also ended.

Canton will have a completely new look under first-year coach Casey Bess, who is installing a spread offense at a program known for its full-house tight T-formation ground attack.

Canton’s run game will still be tough to stop, with 6-foot-1, 230-pound Devon Pettus toting the rock. Defensive back/receiver Caleb Williams is a four-year starter with Power 5 offers.

“To have that down year last year definitely has motivated the kids,” Bess said.

James Butzier returns as Hartland's starting quarterback.

Hartland

Hartland begins the season with a new head coach for the first time since 2012, with former defensive coordinator Thomas Stevenson taking over.

Defense has been the Eagles’ strong suit in recent years. That unit lost four first-team and two second-team all-county performers to graduation.

James Butzier returns at quarterback. Hartland faces a huge challenge replacing two-time 1,000-yard rusher Joey Mattord.

“I can personally say, and I’ve heard it a lot from the senior class, this has been by far the best offseason we’ve had our entire high school career,” senior lineman Kaden Custodio said. “It feels different.”

Howell senior Levi Curtin will move from quarterback to running back in 2023.

Howell

Junior Justin Jones enters the season as the starting quarterback after rotating last year with Levi Curtin. Curtin is moving to running back while also playing linebacker.

University of Michigan commit Bobby Kanka, a junior, will play defensive end and tight end.

This will be a typical Howell team that will try to out-physical opponents rather than win with finesse.

“We’re starting to cook with the same ingredients,” fourth-year coach Brian Lewis said. “We’re starting to do things the right way, do things at a championship level. Now, it’s just going out there and putting it all together.”

Running back Caleb Moore is part of a strong Northville senior class.

Northville

Northville is primed for a big season under former Brighton offensive coordinator Brent Luplow, returning six starters on offense and eight on defense.

The Mustangs went 8-3 last season, their most victories since 2015, and finished second to Brighton in the division.

Northville graduated quarterback Luca Prior, but senior Isaac Pace is ready to take over. Pace entered for an injured Prior during a 17-14 loss to Brighton last year, moving the Mustangs from their 14 to the Bulldogs’ 12 before a game-tying field goal try was blocked.

“They’re expecting to win, and we want to win,” Luplow said. “That’s something we’ve instilled since the start. We’re going to be successful, and the senior class is going to be the class that gets over the hump and hopefully wins that first district championship in a handful of years.”

Novi's Caleb Walker threw for 1,655 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2022.

Novi

Novi returns the top quarterback in the division in senior Caleb Walker, who was 128-for-229 passing for 1,655 yards, 18 touchdowns and only four interceptions last season.

The Wildcats return two of Walker’s favorite weapons in Boden Fernsler (35 catches, 492 yards, eight touchdowns) and Andrew Kummer (28 catches, 423 yards, five touchdowns).

It’s been quite the transformation for Novi, which just two years earlier passed only 32 times for 298 yards and ran 264 times for 1,737.

“To be effective in football, you try to be the offense you hate to defend,” Novi coach Jim Sparks said. “In my experience, the hardest ones to defend are when you don’t know what they’re going to do.”

Plymouth's Idrys Cotton blocks during the Battle at the Big House football game against Livonia Churchill on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Michigan Stadium.

Plymouth

Plymouth is only 4-21 in the past three seasons after winning the division in 2019.

The Wildcats’ hopes of getting back into contention are led by lineman Idrys Cotton, a Northwestern University commit.

Sam Plencner returns at quarterback after throwing for 320 yards and running for 276 last season. Jaxon McCaig was the leading rusher with 622 yards and five touchdowns on 100 carries.

“We were really young last year,” Cotton said. “We have all our offense back, defense back, so we should be really good.”

Salem

Salem has been the weak link in the West, going 5-38 the last five seasons and getting outscored 296-60 in seven division games last season.

An encouraging sign for the Rocks has been a significantly larger turnout that has allowed them to bring back a freshman team. Salem has 110 players in its football program, compared to only 68 last season.

“We have all three levels now,” Salem quarterback Braydon Alexander said. “It will be a really big step for our program, just because we have more kids. It will be better for our program in the future.”

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: KLAA West football: What to expect in 2023