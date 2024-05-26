KKR vs SRH live stream: How to watch IPL 2024 final today – Knight Riders Need 114

Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine plays a shot during the IPL 2024.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad is the star-studded IPL 2024 final. SRH batted first but things did not go to plan. The wickets tumbled and they were all out for 113 after just 18.3 overs.

Luckily, the KKR vs SRH live stream is free in India and you can watch it while abroad by using a VPN while you're away from home. We'll show you how.

These teams were the top two after the league phase, but SRH did not perform anywhere near their best after winning the toss and opting to bat. The Knight Riders' bowlers put on a fine performance and skittled out their opponents for the lowest score in Indian Premier League history. Even skipper Pat Cummins being dropped on 10 by fellow Aussie Mitchell Starc couldn't save the Sunrisers.

It is not all over though. SRH’s attack includes T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Cummins himself. He has taken 17 wickets in the run-up to the final

KKR won the first playoff match between these sides by eight wickets. We may get another comprehensive win for them, but with the trophy on the line, anything can happen.

You will not want to miss any of the action. Read on to find out how you can watch IPL 2024 final live stream wherever you are.

Watch KKR vs SRH live streams 2024 for free

India flag

Every ball of the IPL 2024 – including the playoffs and grand final – is free to watch on JioCinema. Download the app or head straight to the JioCinema website to start streaming for free.

Away from India when the match is on? You can still tune in to your normal free India cricket live stream using our favorite cricket VPN. Keep scrolling for full instructions – it's really easy!

Watch KKR vs SRH live streams 2024 from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for cricket-loving countries (and the US!), but if you're overseas you'll soon discover that you can't watch your usual service because of geo-restrictions.

You can get past these blocks, however, by using the best VPN to change your streaming device's IP address to your usual location.

Use a VPN to watch IPL live streams 2024 from anywhere:

Editors Choice

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important and there's a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.

- So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 daysVIEW DEAL ON

How to use a VPN to watch IPL cricket

You can get started with a VPN in three easy steps:

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate server. For example, you can choose 'India' to watch your usual JioCinema stream when away from India.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home – so JioCinema for India cricket fanatics abroad.

Watch Knight Riders vs Sunrisers live streams in the UK

UK flag

You can watch every game of the 2024 IPL season, including Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, through Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV).

To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Watch Knight Riders vs Sunrisers live streams 2024 in the US

US flag

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch the IPL 2024 in the US and Canada, with the specialist channel set to show every match.

Willow TV is available from most cable providers. Not got cable? No worries. Willow TV is also accessible through the Sling TV Desi Binge Plus plan and it's a great price too.

Usually $15 per month, you can currently get your first month for just $10 or a bargain $99 for the whole year. You get eight channels in all, including Sony LIV, Star India, Hotstar Specials and, of course, Willow TV.

Watch Knight Riders vs Sunrisers streams in Australia

Australia flag

You can watch IPL, including Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, on Fox Sports. It can also be live streamed via Foxtel Now.

Another cost-efficient alternative to Foxtel is the excellent sports streaming platform Kayo Sports.

Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan for just $25 a month. Or upgrade to two devices with Basic plan for $30 a month.

Kayo also gives you access to loads of other sports including the NFL, NBA, PGA Tour golf, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all in on Fox.

Where to watch Knight Riders vs Sunrisers in New Zealand

New Zealand flag

Sky Sport is the place to watch IPL in New Zealand. It will be shown on Sky Sport each day and subscribers can tune in online using the country's Sky Go service.

If you don't have Sky Sport already, the cricket is also being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 a month.