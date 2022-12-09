KJ Simpson scores 27 in Colorado’s rivalry win over Colorado State

Field Level Media

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Hunter Dickinson scored 19 points, freshman Dug McDaniel had 15 points and seven assists in his first start of the season and Michigan routed Minnesota 90-75 on Thursday night. Michigan made its first five 3-pointers, led 24-9 after the opening eight minutes and extended it to 37-13. Minnesota used a 15-3 run to pull within 40-28 with 3:15 left in the first half but McDaniel ended Michigan's nearly four minute scoring drought with a long 3-pointer and the Wolverines led 47-31 at the break.