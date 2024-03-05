KJ Simpson: Player of the Year watchlist, presented by Nextiva
Colorado's KJ Simpson was named to the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Year watchlist, presented by Nextiva.
Colorado's KJ Simpson was named to the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Year watchlist, presented by Nextiva.
NFL free agency could have some recognizable, big-name stars.
Kerr pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to face trial in London next February.
Russell Westbrook broke his left hand in the Clippers' win over the Wizards on Friday night.
The Phillies announced Monday that they signed Wheeler to an MLB-record, three-year, $126 million extension.
Where might he land?
Washington is bringing decades of coaching experience and his distinct personality to his first managerial gig since 2014.
The non-exclusive designation allows Sneed to negotiate with other teams while the Chiefs have the right to match any competing offer.
How's your team feeling heading into the start of the 2024 season? Find out right here.
The Giants gained impact and star power with Jung-Hoo Lee and Jorge Soler, and they could still add Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell to the rotation.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by dissecting, debating and destroying all aspects of the latest 14-team CFP proposal. Wetzel makes fun of the 3-3-2-2-1 pitch and why the automatic byes for the Big Ten and SEC are the antithesis of American sports.
Jorge Martin highlights a player to get excited about for each MLB fan base, and how they can impact fantasy baseball in 2024.
Fatukasi was reportedly fired on his birthday.
Mohammed Ben Sulayem allegedly asked for a penalty against Fernando Alonso to be rescinded.
Kelce let his emotions show after 13 years with the Eagles.
This is a must-win week for many fantasy basketball managers. Let Dan Titus provide the blueprint to success for Week 19.
A surging Joaquin Niemann, a resurgent Anthony Kim and a painful penalty headline this week's Monday Leaderboard.
Messi’s two goals in Saturday’s 5-0 rout were the umpteenth examples of his greatness, and the latest evidence that MLS is struggling to contain it.
This deal will pay Wheeler $42 million per year, the highest average annual value for a contract extension in MLB history.
The final week of the men's college basketball regular season is upon us.
Wideouts of all different types and draft projections were able to shine. Meanwhile, Mitchell may wind up as the first cornerback drafted after his impressive workout.