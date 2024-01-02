KJ Simpson making early case for All-American nod

Colorado men’s basketball head coach Tad Boyle has raved about his starting point guard all season.

Following two stellar showings to start Pac-12 play, including a career-high 34 points against Washington State, KJ Simpson has continued to prove his head coach right as he has played himself into All-American conversations.

After Friday’s win over Washington, here’s what Boyle said when asked if his junior PG should be an All-American:

“I hope so,” Boyle said. “He’s having an All-American kind of year. Looking at the numbers, he’s the best point guard in the Pac-12. It’s not even close. It’s not even up for debate in my mind. I think he’s one of the best in the country and I’ve said that for the last two, three weeks now. (He’s a) top 10 point guard in the country without a doubt.”

In the Buffs’ 11-2 start to the season, Simpson is averaging career highs in points (21.1), rebounds (4.7), assists (4.5) and steals (2.1). He has also made strides in the two biggest areas he needed to improve after last season: shooting percentage and taking care of the ball. Simpson is the only player in the country who’s shooting at least 55% from the field, 45% from 3-point range and 85% from the free-throw line (minimum of five made shots per game). Additionally, he’s turning the ball over at a career-low rate (1.7 turnovers per game).

While the Buffs are still outside of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll Top 25, they’ll have an opportunity to beat No. 10 Arizona on Thursday. Tipoff in Tucson is at 7:30 p.m. MT on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire