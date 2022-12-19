KJ Simpson commends Colorado's depth after win over Northern Colorado
Sophomore guard KJ Simpson chatted with Pac-12 Networks after leading Colorado men's basketball to an 88-77 win over Northern Colorado.
Sophomore guard KJ Simpson chatted with Pac-12 Networks after leading Colorado men's basketball to an 88-77 win over Northern Colorado.
The Cubs on Saturday reached agreement with free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson on a seven-year, $177 million contract.
The FBI routinely asked Twitter executives to silence satirical and joke accounts on the pretext of fighting disinformation and election interference, it has been claimed following the latest alleged leak of the social media company's internal communications.
"This isn't war," a soldier told The Times from a hospital near Moscow. "It's the destruction of the Russian people by their own commanders."
Bruce Pearl has reached the Final Four, won a conference title, and earned a No. 2 seed in March Madness. Those are all things #USC is trying to do under Andy Enfield.
The House Jan. 6 committee, after 18 months of investigating, is set to take its most defining actions in votes on criminal referrals Monday.
Is President Joe Biden getting serious about strengthening US relations with African nations. According to the Associated Press, Biden declared on Thursday during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit that he would be prioritizing a visit to the Sub-Saharan African region in 2023. Although the trip has yet to be scheduled, Biden stressed that “Africa belongs at the table,” in discussions of global consequence, and that he is “looking forward” to seeing various leaders in their home countries.
Jaquan Brisker chose the wrong gap, and Jalen Hurts waltzed into the end zone in a key moment Sunday. But it was an error of desire, and the Bears can live with that ... for now.
LOS ANGELES (AP) After a couple of close losses in the Bahamas last month, Southern California was looking for a signature win and a boost of confidence. The Trojans got a big one Sunday, holding off 19th-ranked Auburn 74-71 for their fifth straight victory. With just one game left before resuming Pac-12 play, the Trojans wanted to make a statement.
The January 6 panel is expected to ask the DOJ to pursue three criminal charges, including insurrection against former President Donald Trump.
President Joe Biden and his family on Sunday marked a solemn anniversary: 50 years since a car crash killed his first wife, Neilia, and their baby daughter, Naomi. The White House said Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended a "private family memorial Mass" at St Joseph on the Brandywine, their family's church in Wilmington, Delaware. Neilia, Naomi and Beau Biden, the president's older son who died of brain cancer in 2015, are all buried there.
Here's a list of players Alabama football has lost and gained in the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season.
Lionel Messi said he will keep playing for Argentinas national team after winning his first FIFA World Cup title in Qatar.
Bo Nix is returning for one more year with the Ducks. The news caused Oregon fans to explode with joy on Sunday afternoon.
The best reactions from Bengals vs. Buccaneers in Week 15.
Despite both members of Team Woods banged up, Tiger and Charlie provided plenty of highlights in Saturday’s first round of the PNC Championship.
McCoy suffered a concussion in the third quarter. Beachum was hurt on the same play.
Michigan has officially won the Joe Moore Award on Saturday and made award history in the progress.The Wolverines have become the first program in award history to be named back-to-back winners. The best offensive line in the country.
Cavill will star in and executive produce a movie and TV show based on the popular science fiction fantasy miniature war game.
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) owns dozens of stocks in its portfolio, many of which were hand-picked by Warren Buffett himself. However, in this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel discusses the five that he thinks are most attractive as we head into 2023.
An armed employee at an Arizona Amazon facility helped stop an active shooter by firing on him after he shot and wounded a fellow employee in the parking lot.