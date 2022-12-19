KJ Simpson commends Colorado's depth after win over Northern Colorado

The Root

Is President Joe Biden getting serious about strengthening US relations with African nations. According to the Associated Press, Biden declared on Thursday during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit that he would be prioritizing a visit to the Sub-Saharan African region in 2023. Although the trip has yet to be scheduled, Biden stressed that “Africa belongs at the table,” in discussions of global consequence, and that he is “looking forward” to seeing various leaders in their home countries.