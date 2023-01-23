KJ Simpson’s late 3 lifts Colorado past Washington State in thriller

Colorado men's basketball defeats Washington State by a final score of 58-55 on Sunday, Jan. 22 in Boulder. The Buffs improve to 12-9 overall and 4-6 in conference, while the Cougars fall to 9-12 overall and 4-6 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.