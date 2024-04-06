KJ Martin enjoying the thrills of being in a playoff race with Sixers

MIAMI — The Philadelphia 76ers are in the middle of trying to climb out of the play-in tournament and get into the top 6 in the Eastern Conference to clinch a playoff spot. With five games left in the regular season, the Sixers are 1.5 games back of the Indiana Pacers for No. 6.

KJ Martin, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers in the James Harden deal back in October, played a key role in Thursday’s 109-105 win over the Miami Heat. His defense, physicality, and work on the glass helped spark Philadelphia’s comeback win on the road.

After three seasons with the rebuilding Houston Rockets to start his career, this is the first time Martin has been involved in the thrills of what a playoff race can bring to the table. It has all been so new for him, but he has been enjoying it thus far.

“It feels great,” Martin told Sixers Wire. “Playing for something, playing for a goal, which is to win a championship. I know the past couple of years, they’ve been in the playoffs. Obviously, they came up short so we have another opportunity this year.”

The Sixers do have another opportunity in the 2024 playoffs. They will likely be a lower seed, but Philadelphia will have Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey leading the way while the other players play their role to a T.

The Sixers will feature a different group of players heading into the postseason than they have in the past, but guys like Martin and others are going to play a role. There is a chance for Martin to play in the rotation once the playoffs roll around.

“We have a bunch of new guys on the team,” Martin added. “Obviously, a different team than they had last season, their last playoff run so we’re trying to figure it out, get everybody healthy, and make a run.”

The Sixers will face the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire