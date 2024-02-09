KJ Jenkins 24 point night propels UNCW basketball past Drexel and into CAA's top spot

UNCW basketball is back on top.

That's the reality for the Seahawks, who fended off Drexel on Thursday night 75-56.

With the Colonial Athletic Association's top spot on the line, KJ Jenkins led UNCW (17-6, 8-3) past Drexel (15-8, 8-3) to solidify the team's best stretch of the season. Jenkins finished with a game-high 24 points thanks to going 7-13 from 3-point range.

UNCW started fast, taking a 10-2 lead less than four minutes into the game. The Seahawks then went more than five minutes without scoring.

Resilience came in the way of Jenkins, who scored 21 of his 24 points in the second half. Trazarien White, who scored the Seahawk's first eight points, finished the game with 15 points, while Shykeim Phillips had 12.

UNCW has won eight of its last nine and now sits in a tie for the CAA's top spot with Drexel, who won the team's first matchup of the season on Jan.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: UNCW basketball overcome Drexel, moves into top spot in CAA