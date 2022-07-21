KJ Jefferson using snubs as motivation: “I’ve always been doubted”

One year ago, KJ Jefferson was listed as the 14th best quarterback in the 14-team SEC. This year, he’s found himself outside the top four or five quarterbacks in the conference by various prognosticators and analysts.

Strange to the point of laughable.

Jefferson threw for 2,676 yards in an offense that was No. 1 ranked in the SEC in rushing. Tough to do. His 21-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio was second in the SEC. His quarterback rating was fourth, behind a national championship-winning quarterback and a Heisman Trophy winner.

On top of all that, he ran for another 664 yards with six scores, both the second highest totals in the conference for a quarterback.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said Jefferson used that 14th out of 14 ranking as motivation last year. He may have more motivation this year with those early slottings, too.

“Coming from where I come from, I’ve always been doubted,” Jefferson said. “Adding it as fuel to the fire and keeping it pushing just knowing that I can’t just keep dwelling on it and looking at it over and over again. The more I look at it my mind is not in the right spot and I need to be out there working.”

The preseason All-SEC teams will be announced at the end of the week at SEC Media Days.

