KJ Jefferson, Rocket Sanders picked as two of the SEC’s best players

KJ Jefferson returning for his senior season at Arkansas is exciting for a number of different reasons. One of the most important and exciting reasons, though, is that we get to see arguably the best QB/RB duo in the country play together for another year.

Arkansas fans already know just how dominant a healthy Jefferson and his lead running back, Rocket Sanders, can be. Last season, the duo combined for 2,083 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. Returning that kind of production is sure to garner some attention outside of just Razorback fans and it’s done exactly that.

247Sports.com’s national college football analysts Blake Brockermeyer, Chris Hummer and Robbie Weinstein ranked the top 20 players from the SEC ahead of the 2023 season. Both Jefferson and Sanders were included in their list, with the latter being ranked slightly higher.

KJ Jefferson came in at No. 11 – the second-highest ranked quarterback behind LSU’s Jayden Daniels. Here’s what the crew had to say about Jefferson:

Since taking over as Arkansas’ full-time starting quarterback in 2021, KJ Jefferson has been one of the most consistent players in the SEC. The big-bodied playmaker rarely puts the ball at risk, completes a good percentage of his passes and is a real threat in the run game, thereby helping open up the offense. Will Jefferson take the next step this fall and translate his efficiency into elite raw numbers? He should have the supporting cast to do so, particularly since Arkansas complements its passing game with an elite running back room led by Raheim [Rocket] Sanders.

The aforementioned Sanders was ranked three spots ahead of Jefferson as the No. 8 player in the SEC. He was the second-highest ranked running back, behind only Ole Miss leading rusher, Quinshon Judkins. Here’s what the crew had to say about Sanders:

Don’t overlook Raheim Sanders as one of college football’s most dangerous weapons with the ball in his hands. The Big Ten stars – Blake Corum, Braelon Allen and others – perhaps get more attention, but “Rocket” is a potential All-American this season after earning All-SEC honors last year. Sanders is a huge back at 6-foot-2, 237 pounds, but he has the skill set and efficiency that one would typically associate with a smaller player. There aren’t many tailbacks with Sanders’ size who contribute like he does as a receiver out of the backfield.

At the end of the day, these lists don’t mean much. However, it does reinforce what Arkansas fans have known since last season. KJ Jefferson and Rocket Sanders are special talents and poised to big things in 2023.

