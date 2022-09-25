KJ Jefferson will not let Arkansas quit against Texas A&M

KJ Jefferson, like he has since he has become the Arkansas starting quarterback, has carried the Razorbacks on his back.

Trailing by nine points early in the fourth quarter and desperately needing a score, Arkansas got one from its star quarterback. Jefferson led a 13-play, 74-yard drive capped by his six-yard scoring run to pull Arkansas within two, 23-21 with 10:05 left.

To that point, Jefferson had run for 94 yards with the score and was 11 of 18 passing for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

The drive was important not only because of the score, but because Arkansas had picked up just 19 total yards since his fumble near the goal line when it was 14-0, Razorbacks.

Arkansas, the No. 10 team in the country, was a two-point underdog entering the game.

TOUCHDOWN ARKANSAS KJ Jefferson TD Run pic.twitter.com/oXsyBvnPS3 — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) September 25, 2022

KJ Jefferson does it again. And again. And again.

QB KJ Jefferson has rushed for a touchdown in five consecutive games dating back to last year. Jefferson has now thrown for a touchdown and rushed for a touchdown in the same game seven times in his career. pic.twitter.com/mFgnLZthar — Razorback Communications (@RazorbackComms) September 25, 2022

Where would Arkansas be without his play?

KJ Jefferson = Cam Newton

KJ Jefferson reminds me of 2010 Cam — Chase Edwards (@ChaseEdwards123) September 25, 2022

We are hoping Chase means on the field only.

KJ Jefferson is the SEC MVP

KJ Jefferson is quite literally putting that Razorbacks team on his back and doing all he can to get them a W — Redshirt Freshmen (@RSFreshmen) September 25, 2022

Most Valuable Player in this case meaning value-added.

Send KJ Jefferson right over

It had to have been terrifying to play Red Rover with KJ Jefferson in elementary school. — Walker Carey (@walkerRcarey) September 25, 2022

He is a beast. Pure beast.

When Arkansas needs a lift, it's Jefferson

That was a KJ Jefferson prove it drive, and he proved it. — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) September 25, 2022

Yessssssir!

