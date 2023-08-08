KJ Jefferson named to Preseason Davey O’Brien Award Watch List

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson was one of 35 of college football’s best signal-callers to be named to the official preseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award. Each year, the award is presented to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest national quarterback award.

Jefferson is coming off of another impressive season in Fayetteville where he threw for 2,648 yards and 24 touchdowns while also rushing for 640 yards and nine touchdowns. He is the first Arkansas quarterback to earn preseason All-SEC honors since Tyler Wilson in 2012.

The senior from Sardis, Miss. is set to break a lot of program records in 2023, which will be his third season running the Razorback offense. Currently, Jefferson sits in the top 10 in program history for completions (7th), yards (7th), touchdown passes (6th), total plays (6th), total yards (5th), touchdowns responsible for (4th) and 300-yard passing games (3rd).

Jefferson will lead the Razorbacks offense when the kick off the season on Sept. 2 against Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

