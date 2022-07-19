KJ Jefferson named to Davey O’Brien Award watch list

KJ Jefferson may have been shafted in recent weeks in the SEC quarterback rankings by pundits. But people who matter know how good the Arkansas signal-caller is.

Jefferson was named to the Maxwell Award watch list earlier this week and on Tuesday was named to the same list for the Davey O’Brien Award watch list. The O’Brien Award is given to college football’s quarterback.

The Maxwell Award has a watch list of 85. The O’Brien Award watch list is just 35.

Jefferson helped Arkansas to a 9-4 record last year with a win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl as a capper. He threw for 2,676 yards with 21 touchdowns and four interceptions and ran for 664 yards and six touchdowns.

The award will be given on February 20.