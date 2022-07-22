Was KJ Jefferson hosed out of an All-SEC selection?

KJ Jefferson had told his coach Sam Pittman at some point last year that he used the fact that one media outlet named him the 14th best quarterback in the SEC before the season began as motivation.

His 2021 season showed that was clearly wrong as he threw for more than 2,600 yards with 21 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Another 650-plus yards on the ground and six scores, plus leading the Razorbacks to a 9-4 record should have given the SEC’s assembled media some notice that Jefferson was for real.

But when the three preseason All-SEC teams were released from SEC Media Days on Friday, Jefferson was not among the quarterbacks selected.

Understandably, reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young was the first-teamer. Hendon Hooker, from Tennessee, who threw for 31 touchdowns and three picks last year was on the second-team. On the third, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. Levis threw for 136 more yards than Jefferson last year but had 24 scores to 13 interceptions. He ran for almost 300 yards less than Jefferson, too.

Why the discrepancy, probably? Levis is largely considered a NFL first-round pick while Jefferson is, right now, a borderline draftee. Consider, too, that Kentucky is a dark horse for SEC East (defending national champion Georgia is an odds-on favorite, of course) and the Wildcats were the feel-good team of Media Days.

But if Jefferson used the snubs as motivation last year, he might just do it again in 2022 and lead the Razorbacks even farther than last year’s 9-4 record took them.