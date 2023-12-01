Would KJ Jefferson be a great fit for Auburn?

Transfer portal season is upon us, and Auburn football could be shopping for a quarterback.

Auburn brought in Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne from the portal during the spring window. It took him a while to get adjusted to Auburn’s scheme under Hugh Freeze, but he found a groove during the back half of the schedule.

He ended the regular season with 1,657 passing yards and 16 touchdowns. He also flashed his running ability by rushing for 520 yards on 125 attempts. As Freeze continues molding a championship team, will Thorne be the guy to get them there the fastest? That is a question that should be answered during the upcoming transfer portal window that runs from Dec. 4 to Jan. 2, 2024.

It has yet to be seen if Auburn will look to add another starter, or will bring in another quarterback to add depth. While we wait for Freeze’s mindset to unfold, Auburn has been linked to several quarterbacks already including Washington State’s Cameron Ward and Duke’s Riley Leonard.

There is one quarterback, however, that would be considered a home run if Auburn were to land his signature.

KJ Jefferson, a three-year starter at quarterback for SEC foe Arkansas, announced his intention to enter the transfer portal following the Razorbacks’ season finale against Missouri last Friday. CBS Sports’ Dean Straka revealed several predictions as to where Jefferson could end up, with one destination being Auburn. Straka says that Jefferson could provide an upgrade to Auburn’s quarterback room following the Tigers’ 6-6 season.

Auburn could also upgrade at quarterback after going a pedestrian 6-6 in coach Hugh Freeze’s first season, even after adding former Michigan State starter Payton Thorne via the transfer portal last offseason.

Jefferson had a great five-year campaign at Arkansas where he passed for 7,911 yards and 67 touchdowns. He was also known as a great presence in the run game. He ended his Arkansas career by rushing for 1,876 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Jefferson’s dual-threat ability is attractive, and he has also drawn comparisons to Auburn Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton due to his talent and his 6-3, 247-pound frame.

The only drawback is his eligibility. Jefferson spent five total seasons at Arkansas, meaning that his next stop would be a one-year deal. The good news for Auburn in that regard is that having one season of Jefferson would allow a season of development for incoming freshman Walker White, who is expected to be a vital piece of future Auburn offenses.

The 30-day transfer portal window will be nothing short of entertaining, and it will be interesting to see how Auburn constructs its 2024 roster to compete for an SEC championship.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire