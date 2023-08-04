KJ Jefferson connects with new weapons from Arkansas football's first fall camp practice

Arkansas football opened its fall camp Friday morning under the rising sun and dimming shadows across the street from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback stadium. The Hogs will practice 20 times before Week 1, and they'll hold seven practices before their first scrimmage on Aug. 12.

Here are three quick observations from the 15-minute open portion of practice.

KJ Jefferson shows connection with new wide receivers

There are 106 catches and 1,603 receiving yards up for grabs this year after the departures of wide receivers Jadon Haselwood and Matt Landers. In the opening stages of Friday's practice, Jefferson looked to have a good rapport with two newcomers who should be the new key targets.

In drills that resembled 7-on-7 action without linebackers, Jefferson opened positional drills with a beautiful throw to Andrew Armstrong on a fade route down the left sideline that carried the transfer into the end zone. His next pass was a deep out to Isaac TeSlaa, with the 6-foot-4 wide out making a juggling grab.

Jacolby Criswell was the backup quarterback, with Cade Foritn taking third-team reps. Criswell's first throw was an interception by Dwight McGlothern. Criswell bounced back and shared some nice moments with Fortin, but Jefferson was the most consistent and accurate with his new weapons.

Linebackers set early rotation

Head coach Sam Pittman noted in his pre-camp press conference Wednesday that the position battle at linebacker was one to keep an eye on, with transfers and returnees fighting for first-team snaps.

On Friday, South Florida transfer Antonio Grier and sophomore Jordan Crook received the first reps, followed by Chris Paul Jr. and Cincinnati transfer Jaheim Thomas.

This will be a battle all fall, with new defensive coordinator Travis Williams historically playing a 4-2-5 defense.

Offensive line features no surprises

Arkansas needs to find three new starters on the offensive line this season, but Friday's first-unit shouldn't send any shockwaves to fans.

Left tackle Devon Manuel, left guard Brady Latham, center Beaux Limmer, right guard Joshua Braun and right tackle Patrick Kutas took the first reps. Limmer and Latham are the returnees, with the other three representing the first true Sam Pittman recruits set to start on the offensive line.

