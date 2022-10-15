KJ Jefferson is better than your favorite quarterback and proves it against BYU

As many moments as Malik Horsnby had filling in for KJ Jefferson at quarterback for Arkansas last week against Mississippi State, there’s still only one KJ.

Without him, Arkansas wouldn’t be 3-3 and taking a lead into the half against BYU. Without him, Arkansas might have one win through six games, instead. Jefferson is so good, he was our clear Most Valuable Player choice for the Razorbacks during our midseason awards earlier this week.

On Saturday, he tossed his third touchdown pass with 40 seconds left in the first half against the Cougars. It was a 15-yarder to freshman running back Rashod Dubinion, but it wasn’t even the most important play of the drive.

No, that came a couple plays before when the Jefferson that drew national attention in 2021 was back. He strengthened and spun his way out of a would-be sack – or three – on 3rd-and-11 from his own 42 with the Razorbacks ahead by just three points. Jefferson bought enough time to find Trey Knox over the middle for a gain of 36 yards.

Two plays later, touchdown.

When the NFL Draft happens, this will be the KJ Jefferson highlight for every scout@RazorbackFB | #WPS 🐗🐗🐗pic.twitter.com/8LHr2at3n3 — Collin Wilson (@_Collin1) October 15, 2022

KJ Jefferson's stat line is out of control

KJ Jefferson in the first half 19/28

242 yards

3 TDs — Jacob Davis (@JacobScottDavis) October 15, 2022

Jefferson is tougher than tough

K J Jefferson!!!!! Dang!!!! Next to “tough” in the dictionary you will find his picture! — Kathy (@kathy_tolbert2) October 15, 2022

Trey Knox is glad KJ Jefferson is back

KI Jefferson makes an incredible play shaking off multiple defenders before hitting Trey Knox for a 35 yard gain. pic.twitter.com/CSTn9NlD5v — Josh Bertaccini (@RedZone921) October 15, 2022

BYU was not ready

Arkansas has 373 yards of offense at halftime. BYU averages 364.5 allowed per game. — Matt Jones (@MattJonesADG) October 15, 2022

Hogs games are not boring today, anyway

Hog games. They’re not boring. — Jon Williams (@radiojondeek) October 15, 2022

Who are we to disagree?

KJ Jefferson is a top 3 QB in the SEC… no questions asked — Revel (@Mc_Jag_) October 15, 2022

