KJ Jefferson is better than your favorite quarterback and proves it against BYU

E. Wayne Bolin
·2 min read

As many moments as Malik Horsnby had filling in for KJ Jefferson at quarterback for Arkansas last week against Mississippi State, there’s still only one KJ.

Without him, Arkansas wouldn’t be 3-3 and taking a lead into the half against BYU. Without him, Arkansas might have one win through six games, instead. Jefferson is so good, he was our clear Most Valuable Player choice for the Razorbacks during our midseason awards earlier this week.

On Saturday, he tossed his third touchdown pass with 40 seconds left in the first half against the Cougars. It was a 15-yarder to freshman running back Rashod Dubinion, but it wasn’t even the most important play of the drive.

No, that came a couple plays before when the Jefferson that drew national attention in 2021 was back. He strengthened and spun his way out of a would-be sack – or three – on 3rd-and-11 from his own 42 with the Razorbacks ahead by just three points. Jefferson bought enough time to find Trey Knox over the middle for a gain of 36 yards.

Two plays later, touchdown.

KJ Jefferson's stat line is out of control

Jefferson is tougher than tough

Trey Knox is glad KJ Jefferson is back

BYU was not ready

Hogs games are not boring today, anyway

Who are we to disagree?

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire

