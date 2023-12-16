KJ Jefferson announces entry into transfer portal, ending Arkansas career

The most successful and perhaps the best quarterback in Arkansas football history will not return to the team in 2024.

KJ Jefferson, owner of the school record for passing touchdowns and yards passing, announced his entry into the transfer portal Saturday on Instagram.

“It has been a dream to captain and QB1 at the University of Arkansas,” Jefferson said. “Accomplishing those records, and being mentioned amongst the great QBs in Razorback history was an honor, but the memories and friendships I’ve made with my coaches and teammates along the way are what I’ll cherish the most.”

Jefferson has one season of eligibility remaining after playing five years at Arkansas during which he saw action every season. The last three years he served as Arkansas’ starter and set school records for touchdowns (67) and yards passing (7,923).

Taylen Green, formerly of Boise State, transferred to Arkansas earlier in the offseason and is expected to be the front-runner for the starting job. He will compete with returning back-up Jacolby Criswell, redshirt freshman Malachi Singleton and possibly true freshman KJ Jackson, assuming Jackson, who is committed, signs.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire