Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler is set to return to the practice field for Monday’s training camp practice.

The Broncos announced that they activated Hamler from the physically unable to perform list after he passed his physical.

Hamler has been out since being injured in Week 3 of the 2021 season. He tore his ACL and hurt his hip while trying for a pass from Teddy Bridgewater and had both injuries surgically repaired. That led to his placement on the PUP list to open camp, but he’s progressed enough to start working with new quarterback Russell Wilson and the rest of the squad.

Hamler was a second-round pick in 2020. He has 35 catches for 455 yards and three touchdowns in 16 total games.

KJ Hamler set to return to practice Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk