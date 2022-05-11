Wide receiver KJ Hamler wasn’t around for most of the Broncos season in 2021 because of injuries he sustained in the third week of the season.

Hamler came down awkwardly while trying for a catch against the Jets and suffered both a torn ACL and a hip injury. Both injuries required surgical repairs, but Hamler is working with the team during the offseason program and said that he’s making good progress toward being fully ready to go in time for the season.

“I’m well ahead of schedule,” Hamler said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “Some days they’ve got to ramp me down a little bit and tell me to calm down so it doesn’t flare up, so I’m playing it smart. Just progressing every day.”

Hamler, who was a 2020 second-round pick, has 35 catches for 455 yards and three touchdowns over the first 16 games of his NFL career. Once he has the full green light, Hamler will vie for work alongside Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Tim Patrick.

KJ Hamler says he’s “well ahead of schedule” in recovery from ACL, hip surgeries originally appeared on Pro Football Talk