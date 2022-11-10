Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler may be on his way to missing Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that Hamler will not practice on Thursday. Hamler injured his hamstring during Wednesday’s session, which led the team to list him as a limited participant in their first full session since returning from their bye week.

Hackett said that the team is still evaluating the severity of the injury, but it tends to be bad news when a player suffers an injury during the week that requires them to miss practice time.

Hamler has seven catches for 165 yards in his seven appearances this season. Friday will bring more information about his condition heading into Week 10.

KJ Hamler out of practice after hurting hamstring Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk