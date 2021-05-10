KJ Hamler changing jersey to No. 1

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler is joining the list of NFL players switching to single-digit jerseys for the 2021 season.

The NFL approved a rule change allowing for players other than quarterbacks, kickers and punters to wear the numbers last month and Hamler is one of the latest to announce his plan to take advantage of that option. The Broncos announced on Monday that Hamler will wear No. 1.

It’s the same number that the 2020 second-round pick wore while at Penn State. He wore No. 13 during his rookie season.

Broncos first-round pick Patrick Surtain II previously shared plans to wear No. 2. Kendall Hinton wore that number when he made an emergency start at quarterback when the team’s regular quarterbacks were on the COVID-19 reserve list. Hinton is back at wide receiver and will wear No. 9 as he tries to make it back to the first team.

KJ Hamler changing jersey to No. 1 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Indianapolis Colts sign Pro Bowler Eric Fisher to one-year, $9.4M deal

    The Indianapolis Colts reportedly filled a gap at left tackle signing former Kansas City Chiefs lineman Eric Fisher to a one-year deal.

  • Brian Flores says he never lost confidence in Tua Tagovailoa last season

    Joe Burrow began the season as the Bengals’ starting quarterback and kept the job until he injured his knee in Week 10. Justin Herbert unexpectedly took over as the Chargers’ starter in Week 2 and never gave the job back to Tyrod Taylor. The quarterback drafted between Burrow and Herbert in 2020 — fifth-overall choice [more]

  • Report: Eric Fisher may not be ready until October

    The Colts are signing Eric Fisher, but he may not be replacing Anthony Castonzo as the team’s left tackle right off the bat. Fisher tore his Achilles in the AFC Championship Game in January, so he’s spending the offseason rehabbing and working his way back to health. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the [more]

  • Report: Jaguars planning to sign former Patriots QB Tim Tebow as a tight end

    Wow. That's a wild turn for Tebow's career.

  • Bears' 2021 Draft class will help team get tough, win close games

    Ryan Pace said he and the Bears specifically targeted tough players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Texans’ fifth-round tight end Brevin Jordan wants to wear No. 9

    Former Miami Hurricanes tight end Brevin Jordan wants to continue wearing his college number of No. 9 in the NFL with the Houston Texans.

  • Lions head coach Dan Campbell: ‘Football should be fun’

    Campbell is bringing the fun back to football in Detroit

  • James Conner, Chase Edmonds, Byron Murphy switching to single-digit jerseys

    In this week’s Football Morning in America, Peter King shared a list of 16 players who have shared plans to wear single-digit jerseys now that the league allows those numbers to be work by players other than quarterbacks, kickers, and punters. That list is already out of date. The Cardinals announced a series of jersey [more]

  • Under Center Podcast: Could the 2021 Bears draft class be the greatest in Bears history?

    We know you were triggered by the headline, but just hear us out: is it possible Ryan "Hide behind the door" Pace just drafted one of, if not the, greatest draft classes in Bears franchise history?

  • Instant analysis of Colts signing LT Eric Fisher

    How does Eric Fisher fit with the Colts?

  • Parsons, Cowboys incumbents shaping up as one of NFL’s top 2021 position battles

    NFL.com's Bucky Brooks sees one of the incoming Dallas linebackers becoming the new centerpiece of the defense... possibly this year.

  • Concerned drivers spot Tesla driving itself in California with smiling man in backseat

    Drivers thought the only person in the car was in the backseat, and he was smiling from ear to ear.

  • Winner’s Bag: Rory McIlroy, Wells Fargo Championship

    A complete list of the golf equipment Rory McIlroy used to win the PGA Tour's 2021 Wells Fargo Championship.

  • Power Ranking After: Darlington 1

    Tyler Reddick’s fifth top-15 finish in the past six races elevated him to the top-10 for the first time this season. (Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)

  • We might finally know when Marvel’s epic ‘Avengers 5’ movie is coming

    We’ve been wondering what Avengers 5 will be about and when it’ll be released since the moment Steve Rogers had his dance with Peggy Carter at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Marvel has yet to reveal anything at all about the next major Avengers installment. The studio announced the first films and TV shows from the MCU’s Phase 4 a few months after the Endgame premiere, but it didn't disclose any future Avengers projects. We explained at the time that Marvel will not just dump its most lucrative franchise, especially now that Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Deadpool are available for fabulous team-ups. But Marvel has to introduce plenty of new superheroes and add new Avengers team members before it can announce an Avengers 5 release date. The same goes for villains — we need scary new threats like Thanos. Since then, we've heard all sorts of rumors and reports about Marvel’s Avengers plans. The studio has already warned that Avengers 5 will not have the same scope as Endgame, teasing that it hopes it’ll be able to offer a similar movie down the road after a massive buildup. But Avengers 5 might be a sort of reboot because so many original Avengers will be replaced. It’s mid-2021 and Marvel hasn’t gotten around to making Avengers 5 announcements. The pandemic didn’t help, as Marvel postponed all of its Phase 4 movies by more than a year. But we now have a brand new Avengers 5 rumor that tells us the film is already “on the board,” and teases a potential launch timeframe. Marvel ran an excellent teaser video a few days ago, reminding fans of some of the most iconic moments in the MCU so far and teasing the films that are coming soon. Marvel showed footage for Eternals for the first time, revealed the titles for the Black Panther and Captain Marvel sequels, as well as release dates for Ant-Man 3 and Guardians 3. Here’s another reminder of Marvel’s MCU movie schedule through 2023: 2021: July 9th: Black Widow September 3rd: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings November 5th: Eternals December 17th: Spider-Man: No Way Home 2022: March 25th: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness May 6th: Thor: Love and Thunder July 8th: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever October 7th: UNTITLED MARVEL PROJECT November 11th: The Marvels 2023: February 17th: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania May 5th: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 July 28th: UNTITLED MARVEL PROJECT November 3rd: UNTITLED MARVEL PROJECT YouTuber John Campea talked about Marvel’s teaser, wondering why some of the titles we already know are in the making have not been shown in the clip. The list includes Fantastic Four, Deadpool 3, Blade, and X-Men projects. The first Fantastic Four film was at least teased in the video. We expect it to drop in July 2023, according to previous rumors. Campea reached out to an unnamed person who is supposedly familiar with Marvel’s plans, and he received this answer: It's basically the same reason Avengers 5 and Eternals 2 weren't announced. They were only announcing those films up to 2023 that have verified release dates. There are over 20+ projects on the board. If genuine, the answer implies that Fantastic Four will be released by the end of 2023, which is already great news. It also tells us that Eternals will have a sequel at some point in the future. But the most exciting detail concerns the Avengers. If this is accurate, the next movie in the franchise will not launch any earlier than 2024. This gives Marvel plenty of time to prepare the audience for an Avengers team-up that might be unlike anything we’ve seen so far. As a reminder, Black Widow, Iron Man, and Steve Rogers are gone for good. Thor and Hawkeye might also retire soon, and their replacements are expected to be introduced in upcoming Marvel projects. Also exciting is the fact that Marvel has more than 20+ projects “on the board.” Considering the answer above is related to Marvel’s promo clip and that clip was an ode to watching Marvel movies in theaters, these 20+ projects must be movies. The list above only includes 13 projects, which means Marvel has some big plans for the near future, having mapped the MCU’s next phases several years in advance. That’s not exactly a surprise, as we already know that Kevin Feige and Co. plan out several years of Marvel adventures when deciding the MCU’s fate. That’s the only way to make these films intertwined and ensure they contain the necessary hooks that tie them to the bigger MCU storyline. As always with rumors, nothing is confirmed at this point. But if we don’t see an Avengers 5 announcement soon, it might be because the film is still several years out. Campea's full video is available below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QhPoUkrZgq4

  • Dolphins coach Brian Flores: Team’s success and failure riding on these players

    Build through the draft.

  • Bryson DeChambeau has adventure after thinking he missed cut

    Bryson DeChambeau shot a third-round 68 on Saturday in the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship, but that's not the story he'll tell about this day years from now. Instead, he'll talk about how he had to fly from Dallas back to Charlotte, N.C., to play the round at Quail Hollow Golf Club. "We did a lot of scrambling last night to get back," DeChambeau, 27, said.

  • Fact or Fiction: Messy All-NBA selections, Sixth Man Jordan Clarkson and a Cade Cunningham coin flip

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Stephen Curry with a deep 3 vs the Oklahoma City Thunder

    Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 05/08/2021

  • Tennis-Berrettini hopes Madrid ATP 1000 final was the first of many

    German Alexander Zverev, who defeated claycourt specialists Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem en route to the final, lost his only set at this year's tournament to the 25-year-old before rallying for a 6-7(8) 6-4 6-3 win. Sascha won, not easily, but in two sets against Thiem and Rafa, and today (he) was struggling against me. Berrettini said he had his chances against world number six Zverev and he was brimming with confidence going into this week's ATP Masters event in Rome and the French Open starting at the end of the month.