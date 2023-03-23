KJ Hamler out 4-6 months with torn pec

Michael David Smith
·1 min read

Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler has suffered a significant injury during offseason training.

Hamler suffered a partiall torn pectoral and recently underwent surgery, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

It is estimated that Hamler will miss four to six months, which on the short end of that range would mean he’d be ready to star training camp, but at the long end would mean he would be out for the start of the regular season.

Hamler’s injury may make the Broncos less likely to trade wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who had reportedly been the subject of trade discussions, as Denver may decide it doesn’t want to lose any more depth at wide receiver. Hamler has also been mentioned as a potential candidate to get traded, but that now seems highly unlikely.

A 2020 second-round draft pick, Hamler has had trouble staying healthy and has missed more games than he has played in his first three NFL seasons. He caught just seven passes for 165 yards last season.

KJ Hamler out 4-6 months with torn pec originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

