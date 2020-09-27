KJ Costello breaks Dak Prescott record vs. LSU in Mike Leach’s SEC debut

KJ Costello breaks Dak Prescott record in Mike Leach’s debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Head coach Mike Leach’s Mississippi State career got off to a hot start Saturday, when the Bulldogs beat the defending national champion LSU 44-34 behind a historic performance from redshirt senior quarterback K.J. Costello.

Costello, who transferred from Stanford last offseason, threw for 623 yards and five touchdowns. He’s the first SEC quarterback to break 600 yards a game, breaking Dak Prescott’s school record of 508 yards set against Arkansas in 2015.

K.J. Costello's @HailStateFB Debut

• SEC Single-Game Passing Record (623 YDS)

• Broke Dak Prescott's Single-Game School Record (508 YDS)

• 5 TD

• Led Bulldogs to Victory over LSU pic.twitter.com/UHIHeLxmtt — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) September 27, 2020

Leach was hired by Mississippi State in January after separate stints at Washington State (2012-20) and Texas Tech (2000-09). His first task as head coach was taking on Ed Orgeron and No. 3 LSU in the Tigers’ first game since beating Clemson in the national championship.

The unranked Bulldogs did exactly that, outgaining LSU 632 to 425 in total yards. Their win should vault them into the AP Top 25 ahead of next week’s matchup against Arkansas.