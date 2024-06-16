Kiwior: Juventus prepare to challenge Milan for Arsenal defender

Milan are reportedly planning to send scouts to watch Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior in action for Poland at EURO 2024, while Juventus are also looking at the former Spezia man as an alternative to Riccardo Calafiori, according to Sunday’s reports.

Milan and Juventus both monitoring Kiwior

Milan will send delegates to the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg to watch Kiwior in action for Poland against the Netherlands at EURO 2024 on Sunday afternoon, Calciomercato.com claim.

The Rossoneri have been linked with a move for Kiwior for several weeks. The Polish defender is under contract in North London until the summer of 2028, having penned a five-and-a-half year contract at the time of his move from Spezia in 2023.

It is understood that Arsenal value the versatile defender in the region of €25m, although Calciomercato suggest that the Gunners could be tempted into letting him leave for a fee in the region of €18m-€20m.

At that price, Juventus would also be interested, the Italian outlet report.

Juventus are reportedly monitoring the 24-year-old as well as an alternative option to Bologna’s Calafiori, who is valued at almost twice the price as the Arsenal man.

A move to Juventus for Kiwior would also see a reunion with his former Spezia coach Thiago Motta, who penned a contract running until 2027 in Turin last week.