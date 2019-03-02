Kiwi rider Stewart takes world omnium title after French breakdown

Pruszkow (Poland) (AFP) - New Zealand's Campbell Stewart won the men's omnium title at the world track cycling championships on Saturday after former winner Benjamin Thomas saw his chance shattered by a collision.

Stewart, 20, beat Thomas by 18 points in the overall standings in the four-event series.

European champion Ethan Hayter of Britain was third.

Thomas, the 2017 world champion, saw his gold medal hopes end in the scratch race where he finished down in 23rd place after his wheel was damaged in collision with another rider.

"I lost the world title because of a mechanical incident," said the Frenchman.

Stewart, who was fifth in the event in the Netherlands last year, gave New Zealand their first title of the 2019 championships.

Poland's Szymon Sajnok, the defending champion, disappointed his home fans with a poor 18th-place finish overall.

Finals results

Women 500m

1. Daria Shmeleva (RUS) 33.012, 2. Olena Starikova (UKR) 33.307, 3. Kaarle McCuclloch (AUS) 33.419, 4. Miriam Welte (GER) 33.431, 5. Jessica Salazar (MEX) 33.826, 6. Kyra Lamberink (NED) 33.972, 7. Lea Sophie Friedrich (GER) 33.997, 8. Miriam Vece (ITA) 34.247

Individual pursuit

Ashlee Ankudinoff (AUS) 3:25.971 bt Lisa Brennauer (GER) 3:29.243

3rd place: Lisa Klein (GER) 3:29.473

Men

Omnium:

1. Campbell Stewart (NZL) 137 points, 2. Benjamin Thomas (FRA) 119, 3. Ethan Hayter (GBR) 118, 4. Simone Consonni (ITA) 114, 5. Jan van Schip (NED) 104, 6. Albert Torres (ESP) 101, 7. Elya Hashimoto (JPN) 91, 8. Niklas Larsen (DEN) 87