Kiwi paceman Rae signed as cover by Warwickshire

Michael Rae bowling for Canterbury in New Zealand's Ford Trophy competition [Getty Images]

Warwickshire have signed New Zealander Michael Rae on a "short-term contract".

The 6ft 6ins pace bowler has taken 156 first-class wickets at an average of 33.35.

Chris Rushworth, Liam Norwell and Craig Miles are all currently injured and Hasan Ali has been called up by Pakistan.

"I'm excited to get out there and do what's brought me success in the past," said Rae, who is set to make his Championship debut against Essex on Friday.

The 28-year-old was named Otago's bowler of the year in the 2022-23 season and has played for New Zealand A in the past.

“He was with us for two days last week, joined the lads in training and impressed. He’s a real character and integrated into the squad straight away," said Warwickshire performance director Gavin Larsen.

“He’s a big guy, fiery, has good pace and is an excellent addition to our squad.”