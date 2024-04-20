Kiwanis Club of Aiken to hold annual charity golf tournament May 11

Apr. 20—The Kiwanis Club of Aiken will hold its annual charity golf tournament Saturday, May 11, at Aiken Golf Club.

The tournament, presented by Singer Wealth Management Group, will begin at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start. The entry fee is $125 per person or $500 per foursome, and includes cart, greens fee, two mulligans per player, gift bag, on-course beverages, breakfast and lunch. The format is four-person captain's choice, and prizes will be awarded in gross and net divisions.

Golfers will have the opportunity to win many prizes donated by local businesses. If a golfer makes a hole-in-one on No. 16, he or she could drive away in a brand-new car from Honda Cars of Aiken.

There are also chances to win individual prizes for longest drive and closest to the pin on par-3 holes.

A putting contest will be held prior to the shotgun start, and a special "Vegas hole" will allow golfers to earn additional prizes.

The registration deadline to enter the golf tournament is May 3. For more information or to register by phone, call 803-645-0362 or 706-306-9106. You can also email boyettes91@gmail.com or aboyette@hotmail.com. To download an entry form, visit aikenkiwanisclub.org.

Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Performance Above will have a stretch tent available prior to the tournament for $10, and a silent auction for items such as a 2024 Masters gnome and a bourbon basket also will be held.

Proceeds will benefit Kiwanis-sponsored service leadership programs for area children.

To reach more people and have a greater service impact on their communities, Kiwanis clubs sponsor leadership programs.

In Aiken County, the Kiwanis Club of Aiken sponsors K-Kids at elementary schools, Builders Clubs at middle schools and Key Clubs at high schools. The club also provides scholarships for graduating Key Club seniors from each high school.

Kiwanis also actively serves the local community in volunteer projects and has service partnerships with Successteam, the Child Advocacy Center of Aiken County and Friends of the Animal Shelter.

The Kiwanis Club of Aiken stands with more than 550,000 members from K-Kids to Key Club to Kiwanis, spanning many age groups in 80 countries and geographic areas. Each community has different needs, and Kiwanis empowers members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance.