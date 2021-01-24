In Kitzbuehel, 40-year-old becomes oldest Alpine skier to make World Cup podium

Frenchman Johan Clarey became the first 40-year-old to make an Alpine skiing World Cup podium, taking second in the famed Hahnenkamm downhill in Kitzbuehel, Austria, on Sunday.

Clarey finished .17 of a second behind Swiss Beat Feuz, who won both downhills on the Streif this weekend. Austrian Matthias Mayer was third. Full results are here.

Clarey was already the oldest Alpine skier to make a World Cup downhill podium, doing so in 2019 and 2020. He’s also the oldest to earn a world championships medal, super-G silver in 2019.

But on Sunday, Clarey broke the age record for any Alpine World Cup event previously held by Swede Patrik Järbyn, who took third in a 2008 super-G at age 39, according to ski-db.com.

The oldest Olympic Alpine medalist is Bode Miller, who tied for super-G bronze at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games at 36. Clarey’s best finish in three Olympics was 18th in the downhill in 2018.

Clarey has made eight World Cup podiums dating to 2009, seven of them in downhill, but has yet to win a race at the sport’s highest level.

In January 2013, he became the first skier to break 100 miles per hour in a World Cup race, doing so in Wengen, Switzerland.

The men race a super-G in Kitzbuehel on Monday (4:45 a.m. ET, Peacock Premium).

