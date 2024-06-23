Kittson County Central's Ty Vig chooses to join his brother with UND football

Jun. 22—GRAND FORKS — The UND football program has landed another Vig from Kittson County Central.

Ty Vig, the younger brother of UND defensive end Kaden Vig, has committed to the Fighting Hawks and projects to play the same position as his brother.

Vig is 6-foot-5, 205 pounds with room to grow into his frame like his brother. Kaden was 6-5, 225 pounds as a senior in 2023. After redshirting in 2023 at UND, Kaden Vig is now listed at 260 pounds on the roster.

Ty Vig went to UND's prospect camp in June — his only prospect camp he attended — where he picked up the UND offer and four Division II offers.

"I could have gone to more camps, but what's the point?" said Vig, who lives in Hallock, Minn. "I wanted to go to UND."

Ty Vig has started for KCC since his sophomore season, a year in which KCC went to the Minnesota state 9-man tournament. In high school, Vig plays a wing role on offense and defensive end on defense.

In 2023, he had a team-high 80 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks. On offense, Vig had three receiving touchdowns. KCC finished 6-4.

As a junior, Vig had 98 tackles, 5.0 sacks and 16 tackles for loss.

UND's 2025 recruiting class is now up to 14 players. Fertile-Beltrami defensive back Isaiah Wright de-committed last week.

The Hawks landed two sought-after recruits Friday in Maple Grove tight end Nathan Hromadka and Chicago wide receiver Jimmie Maxson III. They also added Des Moines offensive lineman Nick Darling.

Hromadka held offers from Georgetown, Air Force, Army, South Dakota, Northern Iowa, Colgate, Columbia and others.

Maxson III, a 6-4 wide receiver, held offers from Marshall, Miami (Ohio) and Western Michigan.

1. Karter Peterson, Thompson, TE

2. Charles Langama, Maple Grove, RB

3. Seth Staloch, Osakis, WR

4. Carter Pabst, Eisenhower, Kan., WR

5. Grant Tylutki, ROCORI, CB

6. Frank McAninch, Mankato West, ILB

7. Ethan Cole, Chatfield, DE

8. Owen Thielges, Moorhead, S

9. Zach Schemper, West Des Moines, TE

10. Ty Vig, Kittson County Central, DE

11. Pierre Allen Jr., Lincoln, Neb., OLB/DE

12. Nathan Hromadka, Maple Grove, TE

13. Jimmie Maxson III, Chicago, WR

14. Nick Darling, Des Moines, OL