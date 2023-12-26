Kittle, Warner refuse to panic after 49ers' crushing loss to Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

George Kittle isn't hitting the panic button after the 49ers got throttled at home on Christmas night.

The 49ers' 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens Monday night at Levi's Stadium was the team's first loss since Week 8, snapping a six-game winning streak that spanned nearly two months.

Following Monday's loss to the Ravens, Kittle explained that while the result was disappointing, it did not change how he viewed the quality of the 49ers roster moving forward.

"Overall, I mean we got our tails kicked in on Christmas Day on national television, so it's not really fun but it's one game and we have an opportunity to -- short week, go get another win," Kittle told reporters. "Then it's just, hey got to win the next one too. So it's on us, disappointing, but it's not like the building is on fire or anything like that.

"Sometimes the ball doesn't bounce your way, lot of tips -- a lot of crazy stuff happened. Not incredibly angry right now, just disappointed but I still think we have a pretty good football team."

All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner shared a similar thought after the game, explaining the importance of not allowing a single bad performance to disrupt the confidence the 49ers built during their winning streak.

"The mindset is you can't let one turn into two," Warner told reporters after the game. "You got to wipe this one, learn from it of course, watch the tape hard [and] be honest with yourself. But got to get back to work, get right back to work. We cant let this affect our confidence as a team. We know who we are, we got to come back on a short week and go on the road in a big game and find a way to win one game."

The 49ers were outclassed in every phase by the AFC's No. 1 seed, who came into Santa Clara and delivered a beatdown that this San Francisco team rarely receives.

The most glaring disparity came in the turnover battle, where the Ravens created five takeaways while the 49ers did not force a single turnover of their own.

After spending considerable time as the frontrunner for the MVP award, quarterback Brock Purdy's campaign for the prestigious award was dealt a significant blow following a career-high four interceptions against a vaunted Baltimore defense that came into Monday's game allowing the fewest points in the NFL.

If there is a silver lining to this resounding defeat, it is that the 49ers still control their own destiny for the No. 1 seed in the NFC's playoff picture with two games remaining.

The 49ers will have to win out to clinch home-field advantage in the postseason, beginning with Sunday's game against the 4-11 Washington Commanders.

