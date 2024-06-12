What Kittle texted Aiyuk amid 49ers receiver's contract situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

George Kittle is one of the more personable players on the 49ers, but San Francisco's star tight end doesn't like to get involved with any of his teammates' contract negotiations.

And while that's also the case for Brandon Aiyuk's ongoing contract saga, Kittle recently revealed his message to the wide receiver as he attempts to secure a lucrative 49ers extension.

"Honestly, this is how I have treated all my teammates that go through contract negotiations, is I shoot them a text and be like, 'Hey, man. If there's anything you want to talk about, anything I can help you with, please hit me up. If not, I'll see you when I see you, but we're going to figure it out at some point,' " Kittle told the "Dan Patrick Show" on Tuesday. "The less I know, the better. I don't like it when people ask me, 'Hey, have you talked to Aiyuk?'

"He's doing his thing, he's going to be just fine and whatever happens there, I'm happy for him."

Aiyuk remains away from the 49ers ahead of the fifth and final year of his rookie deal, failing to report for mandatory minicamp as he seeks a new contract. The 49ers' latest offer to him was a contract worth $26 million per year, the San Francisco Chronicle's Mike Silver reported Tuesday on KNBR, but the wideout appears to be seeking a bit more money.

After his second consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season in 2023, Aiyuk reportedly wants a contract extension close to Amon-Ra St. Brown's $28 million-per-year deal with the Detroit Lions. And if the negotiations impasse only comes down to a couple million dollars, perhaps an agreement could be on the horizon soon.

Regardless of how long it takes, the 49ers have a good reputation for paying their top producers what they deserve. But in the meantime, Kittle is going to remain as uninvolved as possible.

