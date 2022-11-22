Kittle shares importance of Week 11 win over Cardinals, playing in Mexico
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle shares the importance of the Week 11 win over Arizona Cardinals, playing in Mexico.
Everything Jim Harbaugh said on Inside Michigan Football prior to the Wolverines' game against Ohio State.
The NFL returns to Mexico City for special Week 11 matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way with how he handled himself after a brutal showing in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
The Bengals' Joe Burrow had 275 passing yards through three quarters during Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
The Raiders defeated Broncos 22-16 in overtime.
The 49ers looked like a Super Bowl contender on Monday night.
Bill Belichick made sure to put things in perspective for the Patriots after their dramatic win over the Jets on Sunday.
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
Aaron Judge, the top free agent on the market, was spotted in the Bay Area and should be meeting with the Giants this week.
Check out how we rank all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 12 of the 2022-23 season, from lowest to highest. Previous ranking in parenthesis.
Bill Belichick was blunt and to the point when asked why Trent Brown was benched on Sunday.
A veteran running back, Gordon could land with a contender seeking depth.
Marcus Jones' last-second punt return helped the Patriots earn a victory over the Jets that we haven't seen in the NFL in at least four decades.
A look at where the Bears would be drafting if the season ended after Week 11.
The #49ers blew out the Cardinals and they're back atop the NFC West. Some thoughts!
Thousands of empty seats told the sad story as Qatar's long-awaited World Cup debut ended in a bad case of stage fright on Sunday.
Teams recover from losses. But a lack of accountability without the slightest sense of humility from undeniably the team’s weakest link? That’s the stuff that divides teams right down the middle. And the Jets are teetering on the brink of that right now.
Mispronunciations have gotten so out of hand that the Qatari state essentially gave up on authenticity and accepted a few of them.
Separate ESPN analysts called the throw “unreal” and “bonkers.”
Even in the offseason, Toronto Blue Jays star pitcher Alek Manoah can't help talking trash.