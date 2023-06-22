Kittle holds largest TEU event with current, former teammates

NASHVILLE — George Kittle’s third annual Tight End University was a reunion for several 49ers players.

Thursday marked the event’s largest gathering yet, with over 70 tight ends from across the league converging on the Vanderbilt University campus for two days of on-field work. Along with Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce and NFL alum Greg Olsen, who help put on the event, Kittle welcomed several teammates.

“The tight end position is very unique,” Kittle said. “You do everything — you run block, pass-pro, you run routes like D.B.s, you have to know coverages, you're pulling, you’re inserting on linebackers, you have to do everything.

“If you don’t have a coach that can explain all of that stuff for you, you’re not going to be great at everything. We just want to give guys more tools in their tool belt so they can go to games, and understand what they are watching on film.”

George Kittle is using Tight End University to help elevate players at the position 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Sh3USiCJyB — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) June 22, 2023

After classroom and film work, fellow 49ers tight end Charlie Woerner and former teammates Jordan Matthews and Tyler Kroft went through all of the on-field drills. San Francisco quarterbacks Trey Lance and Sam Darnold threw passes when players were split up into smaller groups.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens and Jacksonville Jaguars QB C.J. Beathard also participated on the field while the tight ends practiced their route running, getting in and out of breaks and techniques to create separation as a receiver.

“It’s truly awesome,” Mullens said of the reunion. “People ask me about George — what is he actually like and I tell them whatever you see, he was like that Day 1 of stepping into the Niners building. It’s not a show, it’s truly who he is. He brings people together and that’s a trait that is truly special.”

George’s father Bruce was also on the field coaching up players, especially when the drills turned into run-blocking techniques. George went from group to group offering tips to improve a player’s ability to move a defender using leverage.

To make the event complete, TEU also provides wellness and recovery for players in attendance offering massage therapy and acupuncture. There is also a daily yoga class taught by George’s sister Emma in the morning to help improve flexibility before the drills begin for the day.

