Kittle hilariously crashes Juice's interview to blast QB question

George Kittle is known for his blocking abilities, and the 49ers tight end laid down an epic pancake during a surprise appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show" this week.

The popular sportscaster had Kittle's teammate Kyle Juszczyk on his show last week and was about to hear the fullback answer a question about the 49ers' quarterback competition. But both Juszczyk and Kittle had other ideas.

"I don’t want to put you too much in a position, but from your position, is this a true competition, do you think, at the quarterback spot, where we do not know Sept. 10 who’s your starting quarterback in Pittsburgh?" Eisen asked Juszczyk.

"I’m going to bring in a guest speaker here. See if you recognize his voice," Juszczyk responded. You see where this is going?

"Hey Rich Eisen, George Kittle here out here at Kyle Juszczyk’s house in Long Island," Kittle said loud and clear after Juszczyk put the call on speaker phone. Then, Kittle playfully laid into Eisen.

"You know, you’ve been asking a lot of quarterback questions over my entire career, and the fact that you just keep asking guys, it’s just kind of crazy," Kittle continued. "Is there any other content out there that people want to know about the San Francisco 49ers?"

After a brief back-and-forth between the pair, Juszczyk explained he and Kittle don't stray too far from each other: "Offseason, in season, we’re always working together."

That was much to Eisen's dismay. He told Kittle the interruption came just when Juszczyk was going to answer his "juciest question" about the 49ers' quarterback uncertainty, with incumbent starter Brock Purdy recovering from UCL surgery and both Trey Lance and Sam Darnold fighting for their respective spots on the depth chart.

Again, Kittle made his opinion on the matter known.

"I know, Rich, but how juicy is it when it gets asked all the time to every single player on the San Francisco 49ers?" Kittle asked.

The 49ers Faithful might agree, as QB talk has been an offseason staple for the fanbase for years now and is something Kittle has been vocal about ever since he was drafted in 2017. But in the end, Eisen got his answer -- sort of.

"Honestly, Rich, I can’t really say. At the end of the day, it’s up to [49ers coach] Kyle [Shanahan]," Juszczyk said after Kittle left the call, noting Purdy has the upper hand. "... At the end of the day, we all have to win our spots when we come into training camp.

"I think it’s really going to be as simple as that."

