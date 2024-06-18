Kittle brings Tight End University back to Nashville for 4th year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — He’s one of the premier tight ends in football and he now calls Nashville home — San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle.

On Tuesday, he hosted another year of “Tight End University” on Vanderbilt’s campus. This event was born four years ago and it’s become a can’t miss for players at that position.

“We were able to bring in legends of the game,” said Kittle. “We were able to bring on top tight ends from every single team. My favorite thing is being able to do it here in Nashville. It’s just really fun because, you know, me and my wife moved here six years ago. We feel like we’ve kind of gotten in to be a part of the community.”

Bringing in the community was big for Kittle and his wife, Claire, who partnered with Play Like a Girl to incorporate girls’ flag football with this year’s event.

The girls were able to learn from the pros at the camp.

“The fact that Tennessee has made that a priority is giving all these girls and women an outlet to go out there and play such a fun game,” Kittle said. “It’s something that wasn’t really a big thing for girls to do when I was a kid. The fact that there’s more of an emphasis now is just so awesome because all the life lessons that you can learn from football really can go into your life on an everyday basis.”

Kittle and “Tight End University” are hosting a concert at Brooklyn Bowl Tuesday. All proceeds from the event will be donated to charity.

