Kittle breaks down ‘talented' Ravens defense
George Kittle meets with the media to preview the 49ers-Ravens matchup.
The league couldn't have planned a much better matchup than the 49ers vs. Ravens on Christmas Day, with a clash between the top AFC and NFC teams.
The Ravens are being a little bit ignored with all the 49ers hype.
This is only the second time this season that the Ravens weren't considered the favorites.
Here's what makes Brock Purdy and the 49ers' offense so dangerous — and what the Ravens' elite defense might do to counter. Also, can Lamar Jackson maximize his team's concepts and avoid turnovers?
At least two of the 49ers' cadre of offensive stars are on record saying another one of them should win the NFL's top individual award.
