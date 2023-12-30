Kittle, 49ers' offense close to joining exclusive NFL statistical club originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — George Kittle is very close to reaching a personal milestone for the third time in his career, and in doing so, the All-Pro tight end could help the 49ers' offense join a very exclusive statistical club.

Kittle has caught 62 of his 86 targets for 991 yards this year, putting him nine yards away from the third 1,000-yard season of his career. Kittle reached that landmark in both in 2018 and 2019, with 1,377 and 1,053 yards, respectively.

What could make Kittle’s production landmark even sweeter is the star power on the 49ers' offense. Brandon Aiyuk has already notched his second career 1,000-yard season (1,203 yards) and Deebo Samuel is not too far behind with 834 yards with two contests yet to play.

Kittle, Aiyuk and Samuel could become the sixth trio in NFL history to each reach 1,000 yards receiving in the same season. The 2008 Arizona Cardinals are the last team to have three separate players each register 1,000 yards receiving in a single season, when Larry Fitzgerald (1,431), Anquan Boldin (1,038) and Steve Breaston (1,006) accomplished the rare feat.

Of the five times there have been three teammates each with 1,000 yards receiving, only once has the group included a tight end -- the 1980 San Diego Chargers, with tight end Kellen Winslow (1,290), and receivers Charlie Joiner (1,132) and John Jefferson (1,340).

Aside from the 1980 Chargers and 2008 Cardinals, the 1989 Washington club (Art Monk, Ricky Sanders and Gary Clark), 1995 Atlanta Falcons (Eric Metcalf, Terance Mathis and Bert Emanuel) and 2004 Indianapolis Colts (Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne and Brandon Stokley) are the other members of the exclusive club.

“We have so many mouths to feed on this offense, which is a great problem to have,” Kittle said. “So when you get that ball in your hands you want to do everything you can to run as far as you can.

“It is cool when you’re on a team with a lot of guys playing at a high level. It’s hard to BS your way to 1,000 yards. We have a lot of guys who are contributing at high levels.”

A solid passing game does not mean the ground game is lacking. Christian McCaffrey has registered 1,395 yards rushing on 258 carries as well as 537 yards receiving, meaning the 49ers could be part of an even smaller club.

Of those five teams with three 1,000-yard receivers, one the 1995 Falcons (Craig Heyward -- 1,083) and 2004 Colts (Edgerrin James -- 1,548) also had a 1,000-yard rusher.

As for Kittle, while his ultimate goal is to win games, personal accomplishments aren't lost on him.

“My goal every year is 1,000 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns,” Kittle said. “It’s a goal I set for myself since my second year, when my tight ends coach [Jon Embry] made me do that. I love having that mindset.

“Is it the most important thing? No, winning is. But it’s a fun little box you can check that definitely looks good and if you can have 1,000 yards, it definitely means you’re contributing to the team in a good way."

Kittle is averaging a career-high 16 yards per reception, which is almost half of a yard more than his temporarily record-breaking 2018 season. The statistic is due partly to connecting with second-year quarterback Brock Purdy on deep passes.

The 49ers have two games remaining -- this Sunday against the Washington Commanders and Jan. 6 or Jan. 7 against the Los Angeles Rams -- to reach the historic accomplishment.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast