This kitesurfing stunt got a 'perfect' score

Some of the world's top kitesurfers took part in SuperKite Brasil 2020, a freestyle event held at Ilha do Guajiru on the north coast of Brazil last week.

After five days of competition, the men's event went to Maxime Chabloz, a perfect 10.00 score awarded for a Back Mobe 7 with Grab helping him to a total of 36.73. Erick Anderson of Brazil took second with 34.33, and compatriot Manoel Soares was third on 30.43.

The women's event went to world champion Mikaili Sol of Brazil with a score of 36.17 points. Spain's Rita Arnaus took second with 30.96, with Pippa van Iersel third on 24.87.