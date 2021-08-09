KISS Confirm New Las Vegas Residency

KISS will kick off their long-rumored second Las Vegas residency at the end of the year.

The news of the band’s return to Las Vegas was broken by bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons during an interview at Animazing Gallery at The Venetian Grand Canal Shoppes, previewing his "ArtWorks" collection of paintings and sketches.

Asked if KISS will be coming back for a second Las Vegas residency, Simmons said: "We are. My favorite band are gonna be at Zappos [Theater at Planet Hollywood] in Las Vegas starting December 27. That's right, even through New Year's. And we'll be here through February. But in the middle of the KISS tour that's going around the world."

The legendary rockers previously set up shop in Sin City in November 2014 at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino. The nine-show run was captured for the "Kiss Rocks Vegas" DVD and Blu-ray set, which arrived in August 2016.

Speaking to Las Vegas Weekly, KISS frontman Paul Stanley stated about how the idea for the residency came about: "To spend as much time as we do in Vegas and to live as close as we do, the idea of doing a residency and leaving our stage setup, as opposed to breaking it down nightly, was really appealing."

He continued: "We [had] just finished 42 cities and played for 600,000 people, but that meant that every night the show got disassembled and moved. There's something appealing and challenging about building a set that doesn't have to be moved. You don't have to take into account the practicality of it, being able to be broken down constantly and reassembled. So this was something that we had wanted to do for quite a while; it was just a matter of making sure we found people who were in agreement on how to do it. The Joint was the natural place to do it."

KISS are in the middle of their ‘End Of The Road’ farewell tour, which was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but is now expected to last well into 2022.

KISS's current line-up consists of original members Stanley and Simmons, alongside later band additions, Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, drummer Peter Criss and lead guitarist Ace Frehley, KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

