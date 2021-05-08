All-Kiski Valley campus clippings: Plum grad Dedert shines for PS-Behrend volleyball

May 8—Plum graduate Colin Dedert fared well this season with the Penn State Behrend men's volleyball team.

The 6-foot-3 senior outside hitter earned Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference first-team honors.

He ranked third in the AMCC in kills (156), fourth in service aces (16) and seventh in kills per set (3.2).

Dedert was second on the team in digs (84) and finished with a career-high 24 kills in the AMCC Championship match, a 3-2 loss at Hiram on April 10.

Kyla Kelley (Highlands)

Kelley, a graduate student at Chatham and a forward on the Cougars women's soccer team, scored the first goal in a 3-1 victory over Grove City in the Presidents' Athletic Conference championship game May 1. The Cougars finished the season 7-1-1 in the PAC (8-1-2 overall), and Kelley tallied three goals and four assists in nine games, all starts.

Logan Schlegel (Plum)

The Clarion freshman posted a 3-1 record in five appearances (four starts) for the Clarion baseball team through May 3. In his May 1 start against IUP, Schlegel pitched seven innings and gave up just three hits, two walks and one earned run while striking out six as the Eagles scored a 5-1 win in Game 1 of a doubleheader. It was his second complete game of the season.

Molly Collins (Riverview)

Collins, a freshman outfielder for Penn State New Kensington, went 2 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs as PSNK rolled past Penn State Beaver, 9-0, on May 1 in the first round of the Penn State University Athletic Conference playoffs. The win put PSNK (13-12) in the double-elimination final four Sunday and Monday in DuBois. Collins is batting .313 (25 for 80) with a home run, 20 RBIs and 12 runs in 24 games.

Adam Cook (Fox Chapel)

The senior distance runner at Allegheny College finished third in the 10,000 meters at the North Coast Athletic Conference Men's Outdoor Track and Field Championships on May 6. Cook finished with a time of 32 minutes, 42.33 seconds in a field of 16 runners. He also placed sixth in the 5,000 meters (15.41.21)

Ryan Rametta (Kiski Area)

Numerous players have contributed to the success of the Washington & Jefferson baseball team (31-1, 23-1 PAC) this spring. Rametta pitched his fifth scoreless inning in six opportunities this season in a win over Thiel on May 2. The right-handed freshman owns a 1.50 ERA over his six innings and has allowed four hits with no walks or strikeouts.

Brittany Dunn (Burrell)

The junior shortstop/first baseman has been a leader at the plate for the Pitt-Greensburg softball team (11-18-1, 8-8 AMCC). In 26 games (24 starts), Dunn has a .367 batting average (29 for 79) with seven doubles, one triple and 19 RBIs. She is hitting 8 of 14 (.572) with four RBIs over her last four games. Pitt-Greensburg opens the AMCC playoffs Saturday at Mt. Aloysius.

Amanda Fischer (Knoch)

The 2019 Valley News Dispatch Player of the Year fared well at the plate and in the pitcher's circle in her first season with IUP (17-15, 15-13, PSAC). The pitcher/outfielder batted .321 (9 for 28) in 21 games (seven starts) with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBIs. Fischer also led the team in wins, finishing with a 7-3 record in 19 appearances (three starts). She tallied a 4.83 ERA and a 1.67 WHIP with 34 strikeouts and 17 walks over 58 innings.

Jack Ryan (Burrell)

The senior sprinter for the Washington & Jefferson men's track and field team finished fourth in the 100-meter dash at the PAC championship meet April 30. Ryan recorded a season-best time of 11.40 in the finals heat. Ryan also helped the Presidents' 1,600 relay place fourth (3:37.78).

Branden Stipetich (Fox Chapel)

The freshman catcher/outfielder helped Penn State New Kensington win its first game of the season April 24 with an 8-5 victory over Penn State Beaver in Game 2 of a doubleheader. Stipetich clubbed a three-run homer in the second inning to put PSNK up 4-1]. It was his first collegiate home run.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-856-7400 x8632, mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .