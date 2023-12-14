Kiser returning to Notre Dame for one more season

Dec. 14—Jack Kiser had a big decision to make in regards to his future.

He has decided to remain at Notre Dame for one more year, he announced on the website X Wednesday.

Kiser will be a sixth-year linebacker for the Fighting Irish next season. He's able to play six years because of a redshirt year in 2019 plus an extra COVID year of eligibility.

Kiser posted on X: "Those who know Notre Dame, no explanation's necessary. Those who don't, no explanation will suffice. — @CoachLouHoltz88

#24 is coming back in '24.

Let's get to work."

Kiser's father, Aaron, summed up the situation well on X:

"This kid is so Irish I bet he bleeds green. Good for you @JBKiser4," Aaron posted.

Notre Dame had one of the best defenses in the nation this season and Kiser's return will give the unit some stability at linebacker. He has 182 tackles for his career.

Pete Sampson of The Athletic posted on X:

"As much as new roster additions get the most attention, the return of Jack Kiser for a 6th season is amongst the biggest off-season Irish moves. Kiser was arguably Notre Dame's most productive defender in '23 per snap. Can help connect all three levels of the defense in '24."

Douglas Farmer of NBCSports.com wrote: "Notre Dame's defensive leader in 2023 will be, without a doubt, sixth-year linebacker Jack Kiser.

"On a per-snap basis, no one on the Irish defense finds the ball more often than Kiser. On a per-tackle basis, no one on the Irish defense is a more sure tackler."

Farmer also wrote that Kiser's linebacker brethren, JD Bertrand and Marist Liufau, are likely both headed to the NFL. Bertrand has committed to play in the Senior Bowl, implying NFL intentions, and Liufau has already opted out of the Sun Bowl against Oregon State on Dec. 29 to begin preparing for the NFL Draft.

Kiser brings versatility to the returning linebacker group as well as he's able to play all three positions. Other returnees include current sophomores Jaylen Sneed and Preston Zinter and freshmen Drayk Bowen and Jaiden Ausberry.

Standout defensive tackle Howard Cross has also announced his return to Notre Dame and there's hope that All-American safety Xavier Watts will return as well.

Farmer wrote several starters could be returning to the defensive side of the ball. He added the youngest unit on the team next year will likely be the offensive line as left tackle Joe Alt and right tackle Blake Fisher have announced they are leaving for the NFL with eligibility remaining.

But head coach Marcus Freeman has the Fighting Irish in position for a successful 2024 season. He's bringing in another standout transfer quarterback, Riley Leonard from Duke, to replace Sam Hartman. Leonard will compete with sophomore Steve Angeli for the starting job in 2024. Angeli is the likely starter for the Sun Bowl later this month.

Another exciting aspect of 2024 is the College Football Playoff is expanding from four teams to 12 teams next season, increasing Notre Dame's odds of playing for a National Championship.

Kiser fans were also excited about the Pioneer product's decision. The common refrain on X and Facebook was that Kiser is showing great loyalty to Notre Dame and the football program.