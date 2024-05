May 14—The Southland baseball team blanked Houston (7-10 overall) 10-0 in six innings on the road Tuesday.

Travis Kirtz struck out five in five innings for Southland (15-1 overall).

Southland pitching: Travis Kirtz (W) 5 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 0 R, 5 K; Sam Boe, 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K

Southland hitting: Gavin Nelsen, 1-for-3; Kirtz, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Maverick Hanna, 1-for-3, 2 R, BB; Beau Sathre, 0-for-2, 2 R, BB; L. Hill, 1-for-1, RBI; R. Jax, 1-for-3, 4 RBIs